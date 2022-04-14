Ukraine war: Coveney visits Kyiv to meet Ukrainian government
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is meeting the Ukrainian government in Kyiv to discuss Ireland's continued support for the country.
The talks will also focus on how Ireland can assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, and to bring forward further EU sanctions on Russia.
Mr Coveney plans to visit several areas affected by the invasion.
He will report back to the UN Security Council, where Ireland holds a seat.
The minister is meeting Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.
His discussions will include how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine.
Minister @simoncoveney is currently meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba in Kyiv.— Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) April 14, 2022
Ireland will continue to support #Ukraine in response to Russia's unjustified invasion pic.twitter.com/IE2TKGuxUz
Ireland has provided €20m (£16.6m) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.
A further €33m (£27.4m) has been provided in non-lethal assistance through the European Peace Facility for the Ukrainian military.
Mr Coveney was collected at the Polish border by Ukraine Special Forces, who took him to a secure location in the capital.
He is accompanied by Ireland's ambassador to Ukraine, Therese Healy, a political adviser and a protection team.