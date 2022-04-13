Ukraine round-up: Biden and Macron at odds over Putin 'genocide'
The United States has historically been reluctant to accuse states of genocide.
The UN Genocide Convention, of which the US is a signatory, requires countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified.
But amid mounting evidence of atrocities in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has now accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being guilty of what has been called the "crime of all crimes".
He said President Putin was committing acts of genocide by trying to "wipe out the idea" of a Ukrainian identity.
Not everyone is ready to go as far. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was reluctant to use the word, stating that he was "not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause".
But what is genocide, and is there evidence that Russia is guilty of the crime in Ukraine?
The BBC's George Wright took a look at the arguments for and against accusing President Putin of genocide.
No let up for Mariupol
Russia is keeping up its assault on one of its key targets, the southern port city of Mariupol.
If captured, it would be only the second major city after Kherson to fall since the war began, and pave the way for a broader Russian campaign in the east.
The human cost has been immense: Mariupol's mayor says as many as 21,000 civilians have been killed in the southern city and 100,000 are still awaiting evacuation.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has denied Russian reports of more than 1,000 marines surrendering in the city.
One of them - a British man - told family there were no weapons left to fight.
For a full picture of the fighting on the ground, our Visual Journalism team have been tracking the conflict in maps.
Collecting the dead in Bucha
When the Russians retreated from Bucha, one of several towns they occupied north of the capital Kyiv, a massive operation began to find and document the dead.
One of the bodies belonged to Vitaliy, a former cook who moved to Bucha two years ago.
"He was living a peaceful life here," his brother Serhiy said. "He was a normal guy, that's all, a kind-hearted man. He gave his all."
At least 500 dead have been found since the Russians left.
Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks, PM says
One of Russia's main concerns has been the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato, but a consequence of the conflict may be that the bloc gains two new members anyway.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says her country will decide whether to apply to join Nato "within weeks".
She was speaking at a news conference alongside her Swedish counterpart - Sweden too is considering membership.
As our Diplomatic Correspondent James Landale notes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is transforming European security.
Ukraine says fugitive top Putin ally arrested
Viktor Medvedchuk is a wealthy businessman who is close to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. So close, in fact, that his daughter has President Putin as a godfather.
For years Ukraine tolerated him as a useful channel to the Kremlin.
But last year, he was charged with treason and soon after Russia's invasion he escaped house arrest.
On Wednesday security chief Ivan Bakanov gave more details of the operation. He said Ukrainian agents thwarted a plot by Russia's Federal Security Service to smuggle him across the border into Moldova, and then on to Moscow.