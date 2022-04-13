Sligo: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 50s in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.
The body was found in an apartment on Connaughton Road on Tuesday night.
The victim sustained "significant physical injuries" according to Gardaí (Irish police).
Local officers, supported by the Armed Support Unit, arrested a man in his early 20s in the town at 01:45 local time on Wednesday.
The man remains in custody in Sligo Garda Station.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.
This is the second murder investigation to be launched in Sligo within two days.
On Monday evening, the body of 41-year-old Aidan Moffitt was discovered in a house in Cartron Heights in Sligo.
Gardaí are also awaiting a post-mortem investigation on Mr Moffitt's body and have said he had also received significant physical injuries.