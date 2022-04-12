Donegal: Man arrested over fatal Doochary house fire
A man has been arrested over a fatal house fire in County Donegal in which an elderly woman died.
The woman in her 80s was found dead in the house after the blaze at the property in the Doochary area was extinguished at about 16:40 local time.
The man, aged in his 60s, is being held on suspicion of criminal damage.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information. They said a post-mortem examination "will determine the course" of the investigation.