Dublin Airport: Easter passengers asked to arrive early amid delays
- Published
Dublin Airport is continuing to advise Easter travellers to arrive three-and-a-half hours before their flight as long delays continue due to staff shortages.
The airport said the delays could last until June earlier this month.
More than 500,000 people are expected to travel in and out of the airport between Wednesday and Easter Monday.
The advice applies to those who are taking short-haul and long-haul flights.
However, travellers due to depart from 08:30 BST onwards are being advised not to arrive at terminals before 05:00 BST.
The DAA, which runs the airport, said this will ease pressure on the early-morning wave of passengers who are departing before 08:30 BST.
The DAA warned against passengers arriving earlier than three-and-a-half hours before their flights as this has been found to increase pressure at busy times.
Travellers are also encouraged to check-in for flights online.
Dozens of people were reported to have missed their flights thanks to long security delays on the weekend of 26 March which were blamed on a lack of security staff.
The DAA, which runs the airport, said it was in the process of hiring about 300 more staff.
They said it will take five to six weeks for successful candidates to be fully trained.