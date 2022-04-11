East Link: Truckers block Dublin toll bridge in fuel prices protest
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Truck drivers protesting against rising fuel costs in the Republic of Ireland have blocked both ends of Dublin's East Link toll bridge over the River Liffey.
The action by a group that calls itself The Irish People Against Fuel Prices has caused severe traffic disruption in and around Dublin Port and the 3Arena.
Gardaí (Irish police) are advising motorists and commuters to avoid the normally busy area.
Traffic in other parts of the city is said to be moving well.
This is the third action taken by the group against the rising cost of living.
The action was advertised on social media but the group has so far not made anyone available for media interview.
Gardaí have told the protesting truckers to move on or face fines and penalty points on their driving licences.
The group is not affiliated with the Irish Road Haulage Association.
Protestors asked people to gather outside the General Post Office (GPO) shortly after 09.00 local time on Monday morning but very few turned up.
Dublin city centre business leaders say this action is the last thing they need as they try to recover from both the Covid-19 pandemic and the fall-out from the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the Republic of Ireland's three coalition government parties are meeting on Monday to discuss what more can be done to ease the impact of rising prices on people's lives.