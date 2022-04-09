Dr Tony Holohan will not take up Trinity College role
Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said he will not proceed with a secondment to Dublin's Trinity College.
Dr Holohan said he will retire as chief medical officer from 1 July.
Dr Holohan chaired the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) during the Covid-19 pandemic, which provided advice to the government.
In a statement on Saturday, he said he did not "wish to see the controversy of the past few days continue".
He added: "In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants."
Last month, it had been announced that Dr Holohan would stand down as chief medical officer to take up the position of professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university.
According to RTÉ, controversy developed when it emerged that it was an open-ended secondment, which the Department of Health would fund at the outgoing CMO's annual salary.
'Knowledge and expertise'
In his statement, Dr Holohan said: "My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much-needed public health capacity and leadership for the future.
"In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.
"Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service."
The Provost of Trinity College, Dr Linda Doyle, said Dr Holohan's decision would be "a huge loss for Ireland's education sector".