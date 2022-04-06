Dublin Airport: Delays caused by staff shortages could last until June
- Published
Dublin Airport has advised travellers to arrive three-and-a-half hours before their flight as long delays continue due to staff shortages.
Last week there were chaotic scenes blamed on a lack of security staff, with dozens of people reported to have missed their flights.
The DAA, which runs the airport, recently hired 100 security screeners but another 300 are needed.
There are warnings the delays could last for months.
Graeme McQueen, from the airport, told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that the problem "won't be going away overnight" as it can take take up to six weeks to train new staff.
"Certainly for April it's going to be an issue," he said.
"We are looking at May as well and probably into June. That's just being realistic."
He added that the DAA was carrying out 250 interviews with potential staff this week alone.
The chair of the Irish government's transport committee, Kieran O'Donnell, called for an "emergency plan" to be put in place to deal with the projected increase in passenger numbers at the airport in the run-up to Easter.
He described the ongoing delays as "very serious".
Mr McQueen said the airport had already implemented an emergency plan after serious delays on the weekend of 26 and 27 March led to a "substantial number" of people missing their flights.
Extra security screeners were brought in from Cork Airport and other staff were redeployed.
He said that meant the situation has already improved and no one missed a flight last weekend because of delays at security.
However with 20,000 extra passengers expected over the Easter weekend, Mr McQueen said that situation could change.
"We are making sure we have maximum resources there and we are going to make things run as smoothly as we can.
"But while that's happening we still need passengers to work with us and that's why the advice is to get there three-and-a-half hours before your flight."