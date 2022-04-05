Bucha killings: 'I wish they had killed me too'

Russia has denied any involvement in the atrocities. But its burned-out tanks litter the city. On the grounds of a church, there is an open mass grave with the dead still inside, some in black body bags, some loose in the sand. On the roads, there are bullet-riddled civilian cars - at least one with a body still inside. Houses are caved in by shelling, their driveways ploughed over by tanks. Residents have described Russian soldiers shooting civilians outside their homes with no provocation, and satellite imagery shows that bodies were in the lying in the streets while the Russians were still in control.