Ukraine war: 'Most Russian troops' leaving Chernobyl, Ukraine says
Many Russian troops occupying the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl have left, Ukraine's state nuclear company says.
Energoatom said two columns of Russian forces had set off towards the Belarusian border, leaving just a few at the site.
The announcement appears to confirm reports by senior US defence officials on Wednesday of a withdrawal.
Russian troops seized Chernobyl at the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine.
The occupation of the site since 24 February, the day of the invasion, has been dogged with concerns about power outages and problems for the staff, many of whom were trapped there for weeks and could not get home.
Although no longer a working power station, Chernobyl was never fully abandoned and still requires constant management.
It is the site of what is considered to be the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.
The Russian withdrawal follows an announcement several days ago by the mayor of Slavutych, a nearby town housing workers at the plant, that Russian troops had left the town.
