Irish Air Corps marks 100th anniversary
By Robin Sheeran
BBC News NI
- Published
Orla Whelan's pathway in life was set when she was given a flying lesson as a birthday present.
"It was deadly," she says. The aircraft bug had well and truly bitten.
The 24 year old signed up for a degree in aircraft maintenance and airworthiness engineering at the University of Limerick.
But life in the lecture hall didn't appeal.
"I saw the advert for the Air Corps and I thought I might as well study and get paid for it,"she says.
Orla, from Edenderry in County Offaly, is now an trainee technician in the Irish Air Corps, which celebrates its centenary this year.
"We need more women," says Orla, adding that about 90% of Air Corps personnel are male.
She admits that she was a little daunted by the thought of six months' basic military training at the start of her course, but needn't have worried.
"I'm just as capable as any of the lads," she says.
Centenary commemorations
The Air Corps marked the anniversary of its formation last month with a ceremonial air display at its headquarters at Casement Aerodrome in County Dublin, and a flypast over Dublin.
📽 Highlights from yesterdays Centenary Ceremony in Casement Aerodrome.— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) March 24, 2022
Video courtesy of #DFAVS #IAC100 pic.twitter.com/HVCIZLvLSF
The airborne section of the Irish Defence Forces currently has 850 personnel.
Its aircraft range from the Pilatus PC-9M twin-seat trainer to the Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter and the long-range Casa CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft.
The Air Corps also provides a Learjet for the use of the government ministers and the Irish president, and operates a Pilatus Britten Norman Defender in support of An Garda Síochána (Irish police).
More recently, it has provided what Ireland's Minister for Defence Simon Coveney called a "quiet but very efficient" service, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when it transported thousands of test swabs to testing facilities abroad.
Phil Bonner joined the Irish Air Corps 25 years ago.
Growing up in Clones in County Monaghan, just a kilometre from the border with Northern Ireland, he was familiar with helicopters of all kinds swooping around the skies, both Irish Air Corps 'copters and British forces' Lynxes and Chinooks.
"I thought that looks kinda cool," he remembers.
There was stiff competition for traineeships but as Phil modestly puts it: "They're not looking for Brains of Britain or triathletes. They're looking for all-rounders."
Lt Col Bonner, as he now is, spends much of his time "behind the wheel of a mahogany bomber these days" but he still likes to maintain his flying hours as an active pilot.
Over the years, Phil took part in numerous missions supporting the civil authorities in Northern Ireland.
Ireland's first excursion into military aviation was somewhat prompted by the 1921 treaty talks between Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins and the British government.
In October of that year a single-engine biplane, a Martinsyde Type A, was secretly purchased to enable Collins to escape from London should the talks fail.
It was also intended for possible use in military operations in Britain.
In March 1922, Comdt Gen William J McSweeney, a former RAF pilot, was appointed by the provisional government of the Irish Free State to head the Irish Air Service, and by June 14 that year, pilots were employed.
Ireland remained neutral during World War Two, or the Emergency as it was called by the Irish government.
There were no dogfights with foreign aircraft, but Irish Air Corps Hurricanes and Gloster Gladiators shot down dozens of barrage balloons that came free from their moorings in the UK.
Air Corps technicians also dealt with war planes from other countries that made forced landings in Ireland, carefully disposing of weapons and ammunition.
Some of the aircraft, including Hurricanes and a Lockheed bomber, found their way into the Air Corps fleet.
The role of the modern Air Corps is nothing if not varied, covering everything from maritime surveillance and counter-terrorism, to medical transfers, casualty evacuation and local fire support,
During the severe blizzards of 2013, the Air Corps delivered fodder to livestock stranded in remote areas north of the border, and in 2018 they were called to assist the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) in tackling an outbreak of mountain fires on Slieve Gullion in County Armagh.
Ukrainian mission
In recent weeks, it has taken part in Ireland's humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine - flying Ukrainian children for treatment at Irish hospitals.
One newborn baby was flown from Lublin Airport in Poland for treatment at Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin.
The baby boy had made the arduous journey across country from Kyiv with his mother and four siblings.
Lt Ross Conaghan, 28, from Milford in County Donegal, has reason to remember the centenary celebration at Casement Aerodrome last month.
He's one of nine new pilots who were presented with their wings.
"It was the culmination of nearly four years of effort. It was almost surreal," he says.
Ross is unusual in that he joined up in 2012 and served as an aircraft technician before being accepted for pilot training.
He has now transferred to 101 Squadron, where he will take up offshore maritime patrol duties after further training.
A highly-critical report issued by the Commission on the Defence Forces in February recommended a thorough overhaul of Ireland's military capability, including the Air Corps.
Controversial issues
The report offers three alternatives ranging from no change to a major investment, which would include the addition of a squadron of combat aircraft.
It also addresses the issue of pay and conditions in the Defence Forces, which have been the source of controversy.
The war in Ukraine has also concentrated minds on defence measures right across Europe.
"It's definitely an interesting time to be involved in the Air Corps," says Lt Conaghan.
"It bodes well for the future."