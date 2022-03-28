Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning at talks
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning at talks in Kyiv earlier this month, his spokesperson says.
The Chelsea FC owner - who has now recovered - reportedly suffered sore eyes and skin peeling.
Two Ukrainian peace negotiators were also reported to have been affected.
The Wall Street Journal reported claims the alleged poisoning was orchestrated by hardliners in Russia who wanted to sabotage the talks.
