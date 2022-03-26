Cork: Arrest after man stabbed to death in Cork
A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a house in County Cork on Saturday morning.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to Sea View Avenue in Carrigaline at about 03:30 local time. The victim died at the scene.
A second man, aged 75, suffered stab wounds and is in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Gardaí said the state pathologist had been notified and the scene has been preserved.