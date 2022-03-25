Ashling Murphy 'will not be forgotten', says Prince Charles
- Published
The name of murdered Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, the Prince of Wales has said.
Prince Charles expressed sympathy with the 23-year-old's family, after meeting them alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in County Tipperary.
The royal couple are on their last day of a visit to the island of Ireland.
Ms Murphy was attacked while jogging along a canal in County Offaly, in January.
The royals met privately with Ms Murphy's parents Kathleen and Ray, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey at Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel.
Ms Murphy, a talented folk musician, had previously performed at the centre in County Tipperary.
Ms Murphy's death caused shockwaves and sparked vigils across the island of Ireland and beyond, as calls were made for a change in attempts to tackle gender-based violence.
The Duchess of Cornwall has long been a campaigner on the issue of violence against women, and at an event in London last year she paid tribute to all the "precious lives that have been brutally ended".
In a speech at the end of the couple's latest tour, Prince Charles told those gathered that the "responsibility to make a difference rests on us all".
"Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women," he said.
"In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we've continued to witness appalling attacks.
"Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.
"My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. And our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them."
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are on their final day of their trip to the island of Ireland as part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.
The royal couple also visited the Rock of Cashel, once the seat of the High Kings of Munster, during their latest visit.
Prince Charles and Camilla posed in front of the stone cathedral ruins before being given a short history of the site.
On Thursday Charles and Camilla visited Waterford on the first day in the Republic of Ireland after they completed a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.