Royal visit: Prince Charles and Camilla in County Waterford
- Published
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in County Waterford at the start of a visit to the Republic of Ireland.
The official visit started in Waterford city centre with a greeting at Reginald's Tower and a Viking re-enactment near a replica longboat.
The Royal couple then had a walkabout close to the city's Viking Triangle.
Afterwards they visited a selection of museums where they were given a history of Reginald's Tower.
It is their their first trip to the Republic of Ireland since 2019 and it is expected to last three days.
It comes after they completed a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, which began in County Tyrone on Tuesday before a series of engagements in Belfast on Wednesday.
The visit is one of several spring tours by senior royals to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Thursday's itinerary in County Waterford is expected to take in the royal couple's interests in farming, the environment and equine sports.