Ukraine war: Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling
- Published
A Russian journalist has been killed during shelling by Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Oksana Baulina had been reporting from Kyiv and the western city of Lviv for investigative website The Insider, the outlet said in a statement.
She died while filming damage in the city's Podil district, it added.
Baulina previously worked for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, and had left Russia.
Last year the foundation was made illegal and branded extremist by the authorities, forcing many of its staff to flee abroad.
One other person was killed and two injured in the shelling, the Insider said.
Baulina had previously sent several reports from Kyiv and the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, The Insider said.
The publication expressed its "deepest condolences" to the reporter's family and friends.
Investigative journalist Alexey Kovalyov paid tribute to Baulina.
And now it's someone I've known for 16 years and worked with at several independent outlets. Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist with phenomenal sense of moral clarity, killed by Russian rocket fire on a reporting mission in Kyiv today. I'm yet to process this. pic.twitter.com/eUPuMoUw54— Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) March 23, 2022