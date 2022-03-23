Ukraine: War on the agenda at ministerial talks in Dublin
The war in Ukraine is due to be discussed by British and Irish ministers at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) in Dublin later.
BIIGC is a body set up to promote co-operation between the UK and Ireland and brings together representatives from both sides of the Irish Sea.
It last met in December, when Northern Ireland had a functioning executive.
The economy, security and legacy issues are also on the agenda.
It is understood the Northern Ireland Protocol is not expected to be discussed.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney are among the ministers expected to take part.
Population boost
Figures on Monday indicated 9,762 refugees had arrived in the Republic Ireland from Ukraine in the past three weeks, with more than a third of those having arrived in the past week.
Tánaiste (Ireland deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said that people must be realistic about what can be provided for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.
He added that over the next few weeks, the population would likely increase by 1% due to the number of people arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.
Irish Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she would sign regulations to ensure the welfare payments of those accommodating Ukrainian people in their homes would not be affected.
Senior Stormont officials have said Northern Ireland's authorities face an "unprecedented" challenge as they prepare to welcome an unknown number of Ukrainian refugees.
There is no current estimate for the number expected, but officials predict the settlement will be bigger than anything they have dealt with before.
Last week, it was reported that more than 6,000 people in Northern Ireland have already expressed an interest in offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.
Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, people in the UK will be able to nominate an individual or family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months.