One town that beat Russia, and a Mariupol escape: Ukraine daily round-up
- Published
The people of Ukraine are enduring a living hell, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, as the shelling of multiple cities and towns continued.
"The war is going nowhere, fast," he told reporters in New York, describing it as unwinnable.
The UK's Ministry of Defence said Russian forces appear to be "largely stalled in place".
But the besieged southern city of Mariupol has continued to see intense fighting, with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, saying there is "nothing left" of the city, after Russian attacks.
Hundreds of civilians are still feared trapped in the ruins of a theatre after a bomb hit last Wednesday.
The BBC's Hugo Bachega and Orysia Khimiak in Lviv spoke to Mariia Rodionova, a 27-year-old teacher, had been living in the theatre for 10 days having fled her ninth-floor apartment with her two dogs.
They camped next to the stage in an auditorium near the back of the building.
That morning, at about 10:00, she made her way towards the main entrance where a queue was forming for hot water.
Then the bomb fell.
The small town which blocked Russia's big plans
Andrew Harding, Voznesensk
It was one of the most decisive battles of the war so far - a ferocious two-day struggle for control of the farming town of Voznesensk and its strategically important bridge.
Victory would have enabled Russian forces to sweep further west along the Black Sea coast towards the huge port of Odesa and a major nuclear power plant.
Instead, Ukrainian troops, supported by an eclectic army of local volunteers, delivered a crushing blow to Russian plans, first by blowing up the bridge and then by driving the invading army back, up to 100km, to the east.
But almost three weeks after that battle, Voznesensk's mayor warned that another attack by Russian forces was probably imminent and that the town's defenders lacked the weapons to hold them off a second time.
"This is such a strategic location. We're not only defending the town, but all the territory behind it. And we don't have the heavy weapons our enemy has," he said.
Recruits swap spreadsheets for sniper rifles
Orla Guerin, Kyiv
Alex lowers himself into position on a camping mat - face down - with the careful moves of a man who knows backache. "It gets painful staying like this for long," he says, with a smoker's husky laugh.
But lying in wait is the task of the sniper.
That's the wartime role for Alex, who used to have an office job in financial control. The 45-year-old has been a hunter since boyhood - "always with a licence", he quickly adds.
When Russians invaded Ukraine, Alex joined the territorial defence force, along with some 100,000 others, according to the authorities here. "I wanted to do something for my motherland," he says.
Now, in a forest on the outskirts of Kyiv, he's doing target practice.
The hunt for the oligarch superyachts
Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused controversy on the sea after two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey, beyond the reach of UK and EU sanctions.
Video showed a boatload of young Ukrainians trying to stop one of the superyachts, My Solaris, docking in Bodrum. The other Abramovich-linked yacht, Eclipse, sailed to Marmaris.
The UK, US and EU have said they will target superyachts, and at least eight have been seized so far. More remain at large - some are on the move, others are moored in places that are currently safe from sanctions, including the Maldives.
Many superyachts are linked to Russian billionaires but ownership is shrouded in secrecy - boats are often registered through a series of offshore companies.
Data shared exclusively with the BBC's Reality Check team determines who is believed to be linked to each superyacht.
Oligarch 'ditched mansions before sanctions'
In the opaque world of oligarchs and what they own, another Russian billionaire says he no longer owns many of his former properties, putting them potentially out of the reach of UK law.
Alisher Usmanov was added to the UK's list of sanctioned Russian businessmen seven days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
His assets were frozen, he was banned from visiting the UK, and British citizens and businesses were banned from dealing with him.
But this is now in doubt because Mr Usmanov's spokesman says he is no longer the legal owner of many of those assets.
The ex-Arsenal shareholder's £82m London home and Surrey mansion were put into trusts, raising questions over the effectiveness of sanctions.