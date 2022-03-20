Covid-19: Day of remembrance held in Republic of Ireland
Remembrance events in honour of Irish people affected by Covid-19 are being held in Dublin on Sunday.
More than 6,600 people in Ireland have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Frontline workers and those who have lost loved ones will attend the main ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance.
President Michael D Higgins began the day by ringing the Peace Bell in Áras an Uachtaráin five times.
The chimes were in honour of frontline workers, those who died during the pandemic, those who lost loved ones, those who made sacrifices and those who still have Covid-19.
In a speech accompanying the event, President Michael D Higgins said: "Today we have to the forefront of our minds the more than half a million people in this country who lost loved ones during the pandemic, and all those, too, living abroad who have endured painful separation from loved ones at home in Ireland at times of great distress and grief."
'Dignity and compassion'
A specially commissioned poem will be featured in this afternoon's ceremony, as well as reflections by a hospital chaplain and a ceremony of wreath laying in the cruciform pool.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who tested positive for Covid-19 while in Washington DC for St Patricks' day celebrations, issued a statement paying tribute to frontline health workers in particular.
"Without hesitation and before we even understood the true nature or scale of the threat, they put themselves in harm's way to protect the rest of us," he said.
"Without complaint, they cared for our sickest and brought dignity and compassion to the most fraught and difficult situations."