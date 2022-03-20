Dublin: Murder investigation after woman shot
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was shot in north Dublin on Saturday, Gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.
The victim, who is her 30s, died in hospital after the incident at a house in Collins Place in Finglas at about 20:40 local time.
A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.
Police are investigating a possible link to another shooting in the area earlier in the week.
No arrests have been made and the scene remains sealed off, according to RTÉ.
Gardaí are expected to ask neighbours on Sunday if they witnessed the incident and have appealed for people with CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.