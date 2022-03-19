Woman in critical condition after Dublin shooting
A woman is believed to be in a critical condition after a shooting in the Republic of Ireland.
The shooting happened in Dublin before 21:00 local time on Saturday night, RTÉ news has reported.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to Collins Place in the Dublin suburb of Finglas where the woman was treated at the scene.
RTÉ reported the woman is believed to have been shot in the chest.
A criminal investigation is now underway and Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward.