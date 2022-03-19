Dublin: Woman dies after being shot in Finglas
A woman has died after a shooting in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in Dublin before 21:00 local time, RTÉ news has reported.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to Collins Place in the Dublin suburb of Finglas where the woman was treated at the scene.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
RTÉ reported the woman is believed to have been shot in the chest.
A criminal investigation is now underway and Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward.