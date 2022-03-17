Russian oligarch Strzhalkovsky's super yacht stuck in Norway
- Published
A super yacht owned by a Russian oligarch is stuck in a Norwegian port because no-one will sell it fuel.
The Ragnar is owned by Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is not on the EU sanctions list.
The yacht has been stranded at the port of Narvik since 15 February.
"We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message.
The British captain pointed out that none of the crew is Russian.
"We are a Western crew of 16," he told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. "We have nothing to do with the owner."
But local fuel suppliers say they do not want to help entities associated with Russia.
"Why should we help them?" Holmlund Oil Service's general manager, Sven Holmlund, told NRK.
"They can row home. Or use a sail."
Mr Strzhalkovsky is the former head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel.
The 68-metre yacht includes a room designed to resemble a British pub, while also boasting heli-skiing equipment, four ski scooters and a giant slide, according to Boat International.
Earlier this month French authorities seized a super yacht owned by Igor Sechin, boss of Russian state energy company Rosneft.