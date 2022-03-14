Cost of living: Irish one-off fuel payments to begin this week
A one-off €125 (£104) fuel allowance will be paid out to 372,000 Irish households from Monday.
It is on top of the Irish government's regular fuel allowance.
The scheme is a means-tested payment to pensioners, widows, widowers, jobseekers, single parents and people with disabilities.
Northern Ireland's one-off fuel payment scheme, which paid £200 into the bank accounts of people on certain benefits, began last week. T
The republic's scheme is part of a €505m (£423.5m) package to tackle the rising cost of energy.
"I'm acutely conscious that the rising cost of living is causing considerable concern for families," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.
"We have all felt it in recent months - through our bills, at the petrol station and in the supermarket."