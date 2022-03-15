Ukraine war: Infection and hunger as hundreds hide in Mariupol cellar

"The situation is horrible," he said. "There isn't enough food, water, medicine, insulin, baby food. Everyone has specific needs". According to Mr Orlov, cars with supplies have been waiting for four days but the Russians have not let it in. "We get a lot of calls. For example, a mother who says 'I have a child in my hands [who] is dying from hunger'. Or we get a call 'Here's our address. We're blocked in the basement. What should we do?'," Mr Orlov said.