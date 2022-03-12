Pete St John: Fields of Athenry songwriter dies aged 90
Singer-songwriter Pete St John, who penned The Fields of Athenry, has died aged 90.
The Rare Ould Times and The Ferryman are also among his well-known hits.
His award-winning work has been recorded by many musicians, including The Dubliners, Paddy Reilly and Daniel O'Donnell.
St John died peacefully on Saturday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, according to RTÉ. He is survived by his two sons and was predeceased by his wife, Susan.
The Dublin-born musician worked abroad as a young man in Canada and the United States.
Many of his songs reflect on how his home city had changed upon his return in the 1970s.