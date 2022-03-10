Ukraine: What happened on day 15 of Russia's invasion
"We met only this afternoon, but already I know that just last week, his father Oleg was killed defending the city, and Lt Gromadsky is the seventh generation of military in his family. He plans for an eighth, in a free Ukraine."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now entered its third week. What Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, surely intended to be a quick victory has stalled in the face of Ukrainian resistance.
Major urbans centres remain contested, with Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv a flashpoint.
Our reporter, Quentin Sommerville, has been embedded with Ukrainian forces.
Over a cup of borscht, he found men willing to fight but recognising they need more from the West if they are to win.
Death and despair in Mariupol
A dire picture is emerging from the southern port city of Mariupol.
Reports say food and medicine are hard to find, and residents resorting to melting snow for water. And all this under an intense Russian bombardment.
With the city encircled, residents of those trapped inside face the agonising uncertainty of trying to reach them by phone.
The BBC's Joel Gunter, who is in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, has been speaking to some of them.
"They are being put into mass graves."
Dragging grandmother to safety
Bucha is a small town just to the north-west of Kyiv. Much like in Mariupol, the shelling has been relentless, with residents forced to shelter in basements.
Dmytro, a 30-year-old lawyer, decided to escape. He was joined with his sister, his mother and his two grandmothers, aged 74 and 83.
Not long after they left, their grandmother could no longer walk so they needed to drag her to safety.
High-level talks but no breakthrough
For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, the two sides have held high-level talks as Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.
The two agreed to continue discussions but apart from that there was nothing in the way of a substantial agreement.
They remain far apart. Lavrov repeated Russia's demands Ukraine disarm and adopt a neutral position, something Kuleba said amounted to wanting a surrender.
Abramovich sanctioned by UK
As the fighting continued, individuals and companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin face more reprisals.
The UK on Thursday sanctioned one of the best known oligarchs, Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.
His exact relationship with the Kremlin remains murky - some suggest he is merely tolerated by President Putin, others say the relationship is much closer than that.
Russia hits back
The sanctions against oligarchs are just one part of a long list of measures announced against Russia.
The US and UK are banning Russian oil imports, Russian banks have been shut out of international payment systems, and the central bank has had its assets frozen.
A swathe of major brands have pulled out of Russia. For Russians, whether super-rich or not, that means no Big Macs or watching Netflix.
Russia has now announced a series of counter measures, including export bans on a string of products such as agricultural equipment and telecoms. There's also a warning the assets of foreign companies could be seized.
