Ukraine: Racheal Diyaolu reunited with family in Ireland
A student who fled a war-torn city near Ukraine's Russian border has been reunited with her family in Dublin.
Racheal Diyaolu, who is 19 and from Carlow, was among hundreds of international students studying in Sumy when the Russian invasion began.
Sumy is one of many areas in Ukraine that has experienced heavy shelling since the conflict started.
Ms Diyaolu was met by her family in a tearful reunion at Dublin Airport late on Thursday night.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Racheal said she was "really overwhelmed, but really happy" to be back with her family.
"I've been away for so long, in the circumstances, it's been very scary. I didn't know when I'd get to be home, so I'm really happy to be back", Ms Diyaolu said.
Ms Diyaolu had crossed the border from Ukraine into Romania after a three-day journey across the country that began when she left Sumy on Monday.
She managed to escape Ukraine with the help of two volunteers, Joe McCarthy and Gary Taylor, who travelled from Scotland to help civilians get to safety.
Ms Diyaolu described the two men as "God-sends".
"They are average guys, they were always ready to have a laugh and take care of us if we needed anything. I don't know what I would do without them," she told RTÉ.
In a video message shared on Wednesday evening, Racheal showed herself with her friends in a large queue at the Romanian border.
Ms Diyaolu thanked everyone who had been following her story and sending support.
She left Sumy on Monday morning with the two men, whom her family had contacted.
A previous rescue effort on Sunday had failed when a minivan used by the men was targeted by "warning shots" from Russian forces as they tried to enter the city.
Ms Diyaolu travelled to Ukraine from the Republic of Ireland for her studies last November.
Since the invasion started, she had been taking cover in her university's bunker whenever air raid sirens sounded.
Speaking to BBC News NI before her latest attempt to leave Sumy, Ms Diyaolu said she and fellow classmates would regularly be told to take shelter in a bunker.
On Wednesday, Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed that Irish students who were studying in Ukraine would be able to continue their studies in Ireland.
In a Twitter post, he said the department was making contact with all students and would work "tirelessly" to support them.
