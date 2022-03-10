Fuel prices: Cut in excise duty comes into effect in Ireland
- Published
A cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel has come into effect in the Republic of Ireland but prices remain high, an industry body has said.
Petrol is reduced by 20 cents per litre and diesel is reduced by 15 cents per litre.
Fuels for Ireland said anyone crossing the Londonderry-Donegal border looking for cheaper fuel may not find it.
The Republic of Ireland's legislation will be in place until the end of August at a cost of €320m (£268m).
It was introduced after prices hit another record high as oil and gas costs soar amid fears of a global economic shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The market turmoil is fuelling concerns that the price of many every day items from food to petrol and heating, already rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, could be pushed even higher.
Petrol prices of £1.65 per litre have already been reported in parts of Northern Ireland, with diesel prices close to £1.80 per litre
'Complex and volatile'
Kevin McPartlan, chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, said the situation is "complex and volatile".
He said in many instances the cost of fuel that people are seeing in filling station forecourts on Thursday morning was already paid at the higher excise price before the new legislation came into effect.
"Hopefully, within the next day or two that cost will come down, but there are still many unknowns," he told BBC News NI.
Mr McPartlan said many petrol station operators will need to take into account a multitude of factors in terms of pricing.
"It mostly comes down to what a filling station forecourt has paid for its fuel and, more importantly, what they think they'll likely have to pay for it next," he said.
"Right now that is constantly changing so it's very hard to gauge," he added.
He said many filling stations work on different operating costs, with different contracts and in many cases the profit margins are very tight so prices vary across the board.
'When is it going to stop?'
The BBC spoke to motorists at a petrol station in Derry - they called for more to be done to tackle fuel prices in Northern Ireland.
"They need to bring it down, they need to bring it down for everyone," one disgruntled motorist told BBC Radio Foyle.
"I have just filled up 12 litres, not even 12 there about 11.8 litres for £20. It's ridiculous - we will all start using bicycles again," another motorist said.
Another motorist at a nearby petrol station said fuel prices are just another increase that many families will be struggling to afford this year.
"It's terrible, everything is terrible at the minute. The price of living now is scary. When is it going to stop?" she said.
One taxi driver said they "are feeling the pinch" not only because of fuel prices, but because people are choosing not to go out as much over money concerns.
"You're seeing at the weekend less people are going out for a bite to eat because they can't afford it," he said.