Garda Padraig Scott 'recovering from trauma' of attack
An officer who was beaten and doused in petrol is recovering from his injuries and the trauma of the attack, Irish police have said.
Padraig Scott was found in a disorientated state in a lane close to Loughan House open prison in Blacklion, County Cavan, on 28 February.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the investigation was making progress.
Officers carried out a checkpoint on the N16 at the scene of the attack on Sunday.
Garda Scott was found at 02:00 local time after raising the alarm with colleagues through police radio.
He was then taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.
At least two men are believed to have been involved.
Ch Supt Alan McGovern said Garda Scott was a "diligent member of An Garda Síochána going about his normal duties keeping people safe".
"But as a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night," he said.
"Padraig was hospitalised and remains off duty recovering from his injuries and the trauma of this attack."
He reiterated his appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Police also want to hear from anyone who was driving on the N16, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 19:00 local time on 27 February and 03:00 on 28 February.