Ukraine: With placards and tears, Poles are greeting refugees like family

If Poles are emotional, many Ukrainians are too - there is relief at making it to safety but also deep appreciation at what they find here - the offers of transport, accommodation, the donations, the support. In the large, high-ceilinged, gilded room that was the station's cafe someone has set up a toy kitchen and a Wendy house in one corner. Two mothers who have just arrived with three young children settle down gratefully next to it, relieved to have something to keep the little girls and the toddler boy occupied. But as soon as they are, and the women have a moment to themselves, I can see how drawn their faces are and how much is on their minds.