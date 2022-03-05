Ukraine: Irish travel rules ease as refugees arrive
- Published
People arriving into the Republic of Ireland no longer need Covid locator forms or certificates from midnight.
The move was announced on Saturday and is also aimed at making it easier for Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that more than 600 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine in the past week.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it also marked "another step forward in our Covid efforts".
I’ve just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers (Passenger Locator Form, proof of vaccine status / test). These were the last remaining Covid regs. Effective from midnight tonight. Another step forward in our Covid efforts. pic.twitter.com/dACL1LULem— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 5, 2022
The number of arrivals from Ukraine on Friday was the highest this week, with 383 people landing on flights to Dublin.
Most of the refugees arriving are staying with friends and family, but 135 have sought accommodation from state services, according to RTÉ.
The Minister of State in the Republic, Damien English, said evacuation operations could see more than 20,000 Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland.
He said there would be further coordination on those efforts at a European level as time moved on, but the government was looking at using hotels and at the possibility of using emergency powers to develop temporary housing solutions if required.
"This all has to be worked out," he told RTÉ News.
"We will step up and already our doors are open and we are taking people in.
"This is an important response, making it easy for Ukrainians to come live here and work here temporarily and into the mid-term."
While the move on Saturday will make it easier for refugees arriving into the Irish Republic, it also marks an end to the final remaining Covid restrictions in the country.
The government had removed most regulations from Saturday 22 January, when bars, restaurants and nightclubs returned to normal opening hours.
Rules around showing Covid status were also removed on that date.