BBC News

War in Ukraine: Citizens evacuate town of Irpin as homes are destroyed

Published
Image source, Getty Images

Ukrainian civilians, assisted by the country's military, are evacuating the small city of Irpin, which sits just 20km (12 miles) north-west of Kyiv.

The route is a difficult one, with many having to travel by foot along shelled roads and damaged bridges.

Image source, Getty Images

Irpin has found itself on the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the past week.

Image source, Getty Images

Artillery and air strikes have caused severe damage in the area, with at least one attack leaving a residential tower block almost completely destroyed.

Image source, Getty Images
Image source, Getty Images

In recent days, trains have been transporting evacuees, mostly women and children, from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv into the capital.

Image source, Getty Images

Earlier this week, the shelling of a residential block in Irpin was captured in video footage.

Media caption,
Watch: Video shows a block of flats in Irpin, near Kyiv, being hit by projectiles

All images are subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics