Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees by train: 'It could have been us'

There's a round of applause as a man with a megaphone asks if anyone can take 13 people - and someone steps forward. A mother is here with her daughter, who can't be more than 12 years old, and holding a sign saying: "One mama, two kids, four-six weeks." Next to her is Margot Baldauf, who is in her 70s, with a blue and yellow board offering: "One room for mother and child."