Russian forces claim control of key port city and begin to surround others

There were growing fears in the capital Kyiv over a 40-mile long convoy of Russian military vehicles just 15 miles north of the city, though US officials said on Wednesday the column was barely moving. Russia's air force struck a television mast in the capital on Tuesday, killing five people at the site of a Nazi massacre which killed over over 33,000, mostly Jews, and a missile strike west of Kyiv, in the city of Zhytomyr, killed four people including a child, a Ukrainian official said.