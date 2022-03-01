Ukraine conflict: Dread in Kyiv as huge Russian convoy advances

"We didn't sleep last night," his mother Liana confides. "I was on the phone talking to relatives and friends in other cities." A friend who fled to neighbouring Poland calls, crying, that her home was obliterated by a Russian missile. Liana's father is still in their home further north, closer to the Russian border, near Chernobyl, now occupied by Russian forces. He managed to call, on a poor phone signal, to tell her a missile had slammed into their vegetable garden, 100m (328ft) from his room. "I told him so many times he should have let me buy him a good phone so he could send us pictures," she laments.