Cavan: Police officer 'doused in petrol' and assaulted
A garda officer is being treated in hospital after being beaten and doused in an accelerant, believed to be petrol, in Blacklion, County Cavan.
He was found in a disorientated state in a laneway close to Loughan House open prison, at about 02:00 GMT on Monday.
The officer managed to raise the alarm with colleagues through the Garda radio system.
He was then taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.
A technical examination of the scene was carried out on Monday morning.
Police are trying to establish what led to the assault and whether the officer, who has six years service in An Garda Síochána (Irish police), may have stopped a car in the area before the incident.
Horrific and vicious
Garda Ch Supt Alan McGovern described it as a "very serious and concerning attack" on an unarmed officer who had been "going about normal duties".
"Thankfully, the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury," he said.
"The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time."
The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has also condemned the incident.
James Morrisroe from the association said "the horrific and vicious" incident reminds people of the dangers officers face every day.
"We need legislation that acts both as a deterrent and adequate punishment for such attacks and the GRA believe mandatory custodial sentences are required," he said.
"Gardaí working alone, particularly in isolated locations need to see that their safety is a priority for our employer and this has to be demonstrated by having adequate numbers of members on duty who have adequate transport, driver training and technology such as body cams."
An Garda Síochána have appealed for anyone driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 1900 local time on 27 February and 03:00 on 28 February to contact them.