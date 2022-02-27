Ukraine invasion: Ireland to close airspace to Russian planes
- Published
Ireland is to close its airspace to all Russian planes, as the invasion of Ukraine continues.
The move was confirmed on Sunday as Russian planes face a near-total airspace ban to the country's west.
Western allies have agreed a significant escalation of sanctions against Moscow.
The Irish Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne says they will have a devastating impact on ordinary Russians as well as the president.
The US, European Union and UK have agreed to block "selected" Russian banks from Swift, an international payment system used by thousands of financial institutions.
"Restrictive measures" will also be imposed on Russia's central bank.
Mr Byrne told BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics show that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not going to be deterred by any sanctions in the short-term.
"But what is clear is that the democratic world is working together and the latest sanctions will have an absolutely devastating effect on the Russian economy and Putin's own personal resources over the medium term," he said.
"Ordinary Russians will see a big impact on Monday morning when they go to their banks.
"The EU is an organisation of peace and democracy and one of the weapons that we have is sanctions, and those sanctions are going to have a crippling effect on the Russian economy, make no mistake about that.
"The sanctions on Swift are already having an impact and the sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia are absolutely unprecedented."
'Shocking attacks'
Russian-owned planes, including private jets, can also no longer enter UK airspace, and Finland, Denmark and Austria are also set to bring in a ban.
Russian flights now have few route options for westbound journeys.
Irish Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed Ireland will move to shut off the country's airspace to Russian planes and called on other EU countries to do the same.
He tweeted: "Shocking Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft."
Irish state broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that there will be a short notice period before the move takes effect.