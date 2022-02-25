Irish government's €350m plan to cut health care waiting lists
The Irish government has announced a €350m (£292m) plan to cut waiting lists by the end of 2022.
It aims to reduce numbers by 18% by offering 1.7m people treatment by the end of year.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the figures had already been "too high before the pandemic".
The government strategy has a focus on 15 areas of care, with clinically-ready patients waiting more than six months being offered treatment.
Among the areas of high volume inpatient day case procedures are hip and knee replacements, cataracts, hysteroscopy, angiograms, tonsillectomies and dental services.
The Department of Health detailed that 2022 projections indicated more than 1.5m patients would be added to active waiting lists in 2022.
Of the funding announcement, €100m (£83m) had been previously allocated to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) for 2022.
The minister outlined there were more than 730,000 people waiting for care in the Republic of Ireland.
He described the plan as "an ambitious, comprehensive and targeted approach to significantly reduce waiting lists and waiting times".
"While this plan focuses on significant numbers and targets, it is fundamentally about ensuring people receive the right care in the right place, at the right time - reforming our health service through the fundamental principles of Sláintecare," Mr Donnelly outlined.