Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Ireland in March
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland from 23-25 March.
The news about Prince Charles and Camilla's visit was announced on social media on Thursday.
The royal couple are taking part in the trip as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Charles and Camilla last visited Ireland in 2019, meeting the Irish President Michael D Higgins in County Wicklow.
That visit had marked the Prince of Wales' fifth visit to the Republic of Ireland in five years.
Details on where the royal couple will visit in March have not yet been confirmed.
The Queen has not taken part in overseas trips for several years and is currently recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 95-year-old became the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 70 years on the throne on 6 February.