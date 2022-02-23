Tuam babies: Bill to excavate mass grave is 'healing moment for survivors'
- Published
A draft bill to exhume children buried in a mass unmarked grave in Tuam, County Galway, is "a healing moment for survivors", an historian has said.
Hundreds of children died from various causes in the Tuam mother and baby home over a 36-year-period but almost 800 of them have no known graves.
In 2017, children's remains were found in a mass grave in an underground tank.
If passed, the bill will allow remains to be exhumed and, where possible, identified and returned to relatives.
Catherine Corless, a local historian, spent months trying to find out why there were no marked graves for hundreds of the home's young residents.
She discovered death certificates for 796 Tuam children for whom there were no corresponding burial records.
Reacting to news of the legislation, she told she told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme it was "a message to Ireland and further afield that this was wrong and it's a healing moment for survivors that our government cares enough to look after the survivors,"
"The fact that such an atrocity could have happened and been covered up."
Media coverage of her findings in 2014 suggested the possibility that some of the children may have been buried in an underground sewage tank.
Public outrage over the claims led the Irish government to set up a commission of investigation into mother and baby homes.
That inquiry later confirmed that a total of 3,251 children were either born in or were admitted to the Tuam home during its period of operation, 802 of whom died of various causes while they were inside the home - almost a quarter of all Tuam's child residents.
Ms Corless said the draft legislation has been broadened to allow remains to be returned to relatives such as first cousins, nieces and nephews, whereas a previous draft bill was confined to immediate family members.
"So there will always be somebody connected to the babies in the sewerage facility," she said.
She said some DNA samples of remains have been taken..
"A lot are where they were put down, so they were quite happy that quite a lot of them will be recognisable through DNA," she said.
She said that after speaking to survivors and families over the years "their one wish" was to "give back that little baby to their mother - to bury their remains in the mother's plot, that is a huge issue with them".
"There will be an angels' plot for the babies who are not identifiable, perhaps in Tuam in the graveyard, where they should have been put in the first place."
Tuam babies scandal
The Tuam home was run by a order of Catholic nuns, the Sisters of Bon Secours. It housed unmarried mothers and their children from the mid-1920s until it finally closed its doors in 1961.
But controversy over the fate of the hundreds of children who died while resident in the home made international headlines in 2014, when it became known as the Tuam babies scandal.
Mother and baby homes were usually overcrowded with poor infection controls and the commission found many Tuam deaths were due to diseases like TB, flu, gastroenteritis, meningitis and measles.
Despite a six-year investigation, the commission was unable to locate burial records or official graves for most of those children.
But it did carry out test excavations on the site and in March 2017 the commission confirmed its experts had discovered "significant quantities" of human remains in a underground structure at Tuam.
Sample tests confirmed that they were the remains of children ranging in age from premature babies to toddlers, most of whom died in the 1950s.