Ukraine: Ireland 'speeds up' exit for surrogate babies
- Published
The Irish government has expedited plans for families with newborn surrogate babies to travel immediately from Ukraine.
It comes as fears of a Russian invasion of the country intensify.
The situation has been described as "one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades".
A campaign group representing Irish couples whose babies are being born in Ukraine thanked the government for its "intensive work".
It is understood that parents are being given emergency travel documentation so that they can leave Ukraine quickly.
The campaign group, Irish Families Through Surrogacy, said in a statement: "The news that the exit process home for these families has been expedited is extremely welcome.
"We wish the families a safe journey home to Ireland."
The group said it was also thinking of surrogate mothers in Ukraine and their families at this time of "great tension and anguish in Ukraine".
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said consular officials had been working intensively with Irish families and that a number of them were on their way home.
Ukraine is a popular country for people to have children through surrogacy at private clinics.
It is understood that up to a dozen Irish babies are due to be born in the period to May of this year.
In normal circumstances, registering the birth can take up to four weeks.
However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has stepped in with temporary arrangements which meant parents do not have to travel to Kyiv for their newborn child's travel documents.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has reiterated government advice for Irish citizens in Ukraine to leave using available commercial options.
On 17 February, 98 Irish citizens were registered with the Irish Embassy in Kyiv.
Government advice remains not to travel to Ukraine.