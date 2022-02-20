Ferry fire: Missing Euroferry Olympia passenger found alive off Corfu
- Published
One of the passengers missing aboard a ferry that caught fire in the Ionian Sea near Greece on Friday has been found alive, authorities say.
The man was spotted on the stern of the ship and made contact with rescuers, a shipping official said.
Eleven people remain missing, while more than 270 were rescued and taken to the island of Corfu.
The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia caught fire en route to the Italian port of Brindisi.
Firefighters struggled to battle the flames which engulfed the vessel.