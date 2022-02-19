Ukraine conflict: Rebels declare general mobilisation as fighting grows
Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway eastern territories have ordered military mobilisations amid a deadly escalation in fighting.
Men of fighting age in the self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are being put on stand-by.
Monitors report a "dramatic increase" in attacks along the line dividing rebel and government forces.
A Ukrainian soldier was killed by shelling on Saturday morning, the first such death reported in weeks.
US President Joe Biden says he is convinced Russia will invade Ukraine, an allegation Moscow denies.
His Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said Russian forces were beginning to "uncoil and move closer" to the border with Ukraine.
In the German city of Munich, US Vice-President Kamala Harris told a security conference that if Russia did invade, the US and its allies would impose a "significant and unprecedented economic cost", targeting its financial institutions and key industries, as well as those who aided and abetted such an invasion.
Western nations have accused Russia of trying to stage a crisis in the breakaway regions to give it a reason to launch an offensive.
The US estimates there are 169,000-190,000 Russian personnel massed along Ukraine's borders, a figure that includes separatist fighters in Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is overseeing major drills of Russia's strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday, has said the situation in eastern Ukraine is deteriorating.
He said he remained willing to discuss the crisis with Western leaders, but accused them of ignoring Russia's security concerns.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with historic ties to Russia, is not a member of Nato or the European Union but has close relations with both.
Accurate figures are difficult to establish but as many as 3.5 million people live in the two rebel territories, which broke away in 2014 after Ukraine's pro-Russian government was overthrown. Since then, at least 720,000 have acquired Russian citizenship, according to Russian media.
A number of civilians have been evacuated from the rebel territories to neighbouring Russia, with at least 6,500 leaving Donetsk, according to the separatists.
One person in rebel-controlled Luhansk told BBC News on condition of anonymity that the separatists were trying to stir panic deliberately and said local people were wary of evacuating.
Another in rebel-controlled Donetsk confirmed that some people were leaving and added, "People just want that somebody finally can take control and responsibility for these separatist-held territories whoever it would be - Russia or Ukraine".
Details of the Ukrainian soldier's death were not given but it was contained in a report that spoke of artillery, mortar and grenade attacks by the separatists.
International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have been monitoring a truce between the separatists and government forces, who have fought a bloody war at a cost of at least 14,000 lives.
On Friday, the observer mission reported "a dramatic increase in kinetic activity along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, equal to the numbers of ceasefire violations reported" before July 2020.
Its latest daily report - for Thursday - registered 870 ceasefire violations, including 654 explosions. It also confirmed a kindergarten had been damaged earlier in the week in government-controlled territory.
Late on Friday, President Biden said he believed Mr Putin had decided to launch an invasion of Ukraine.
"As of this moment I am convinced that he has made the decision," he said. Previously, the president and his top officials have said they did not know whether this was the case.