Storm Eunice: Man killed by falling tree in Republic of Ireland
- Published
A man has died in the Republic of Ireland after being hit by a falling tree during Storm Eunice.
The man, in his 60s, was clearing debris caused by the storm when the incident happened, RTÉ News reported.
The incident happened in the Ballythomas area of County Wexford, close to the border with County Wicklow, on Friday morning.
It is being investigated by gardaí (Irish police) and the Health and Safety Authority.
Storm Eunice made landfall in the Republic of Ireland on Friday morning, with Met Éireann issuing a number of red and orange warnings for some counties, which have now been lifted.
A yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country has been extended until 10:00 local time on Saturday.
High winds
There are about 80,000 properties without power, mainly in Cork, Kerry and Clare.
Parts of Cork and Kerry were hit by gusts of over 130km/h (81mph), with the highest gust recorded at 137 kmh/h (85mph) at Roches Point in Cork.
A total of 43 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, with further delays expected.
Ferries from Rosslare to Britain, France and Spain have also been cancelled.
#StormEunice Update: ESB Networks crews restoring power where safe to do so. Apologies to our 80,000 customers without power. For more info visit https://t.co/Gn8Tc3Z494.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 18, 2022
Estimated Restoration times available on https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM pic.twitter.com/UhJWZT9n6D
The chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) in the Republic of Ireland told RTÉ that Eunice will be a "high impact, multi-hazard storm bringing coastal flooding, damaging winds and blizzard conditions."
Keith Leonard said the storm will be at the "upper end" of the winter storms, and urged people to stay indoors if they are in an area with a red warning.
Parts of Cork and Kerry were hit by gusts of over 130km/h (81mph), with the highest gust recorded at 137 kmh/h (85mph) at Roches Point in Cork.
In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning until 18:00 GMT.
Snow fell in the north west of Northern Ireland overnight, but the Department for Infrastructure said all routes remained open.