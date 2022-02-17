Storm Eunice: Schools in seven counties of Ireland to close
- Published
Schools and colleges in seven counties in the Republic of Ireland are set to be closed on Friday, due to Storm Eunice.
It is understood schools and colleges in Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Roscommon will be closed.
Met Éireann, the Irish national weather service, has issued a Red storm warning for Cork and Kerry, with gusts of more than 130km/h forecast.
That will be in place between 03:00 local time and 08:00 on Friday.
It means there will be a danger to life, potential for significant debris and damage, and hazardous driving conditions.
Met Éireann has issued Orange Storm and Snow warnings for a number of other counties.
Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said it would be a "significant storm" and that the Red warning means "people should completely stay at home during the period of that warning".
He told RTÉ there was "the potential for significant fallen trees, for significant debris from buildings that may not be secure".
"There is also significant hazards due to the potential of fallen trees if someone is driving," he added.
The warnings for Friday follow the impact of Storm Dudley which resulted in travel disruption and power cuts.
Meanwhile, a severe weather warning has been upgraded to red - the highest level - for parts of south-west England and south Wales on Friday, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris.
The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.