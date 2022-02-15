Ukraine-Russia tensions: Russia pulls some troops back from border
- Published
Russia says it is pulling back some of its troops from near Ukraine after a build-up prompted fears of an invasion.
The defence ministry said that large-scale drills continued but that some units were returning to their bases.
It did not say how many are leaving and it is not yet clear if it will de-escalate tensions.
More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed at Ukraine's border. Russia has always denied it is planning an attack.
A defence ministry statement, carried on Russian media, said it was withdrawing some of the troops conducting exercises in military districts bordering Ukraine.
"A number of combat training exercises, including drills, have been conducted as planned," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Some exercises are continuing, such as a large joint Russia-Belarus drill, due to end on 20 February.
"February 15, 2022 will go into history as the day western war propaganda failed. They have been disgraced and destroyed without a single shot being fired," said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
- EXPLAINER: Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine?
- ANALYSIS: Five ways out of conflict
- ON THE GROUND: A Ukrainian city unifies against Russia's threats
Diplomatic efforts aimed at warding off a potential crisis continue on Tuesday, with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
He is likely to repeat warning that Russia faces tough sanctions if it invades Ukraine.
Mr Scholz has faced criticism for his response to the tensions. He is not expected to scrap the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Western Europe, despite US President Joe Biden saying the scheme would be halted if Russia invades.
The Kremlin says it cannot accept that Ukraine - a former Soviet republic with deep social and cultural ties with Russia - could one day join Nato, and has demanded that this be ruled out. Nato's members have rejected this request.