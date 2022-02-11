BBC News

Limerick crash: Boy, 12, dies as car he was driving collides with lorry

By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent

Published

A 12-year-old boy has died after a road crash in the Republic of Ireland in which it is believed he was driving his parents' car.

The car collided with a lorry near the village of Adare, County Limerick, just before 02:00 local time on Friday.

The boy, whose parents are understood to be Polish, was the car's only occupant.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured but is said to be in a state of shock.

Gardaí (Irish police) have cordoned off the scene, on the N21 at Rineroe, for forensic examination.

They have appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics