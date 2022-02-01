Man jailed after' wild west rampage' in County Donegal
A man who fired a number of shots from a legally-held hunting rifle after consuming alcohol and cocaine has been jailed for eight years.
Stephen Dowling, 25, from Burrin Road, County Carlow, had admitted 11 charges in connection with the incident in Glenties, County Donegal, in February 2020.
Irish police said the incident was like "a rampage from the Wild West".
Letterkenny Circuit Court heard it was extremely fortunate no one was killed.
Judge John Alymer said Dowling had completely lost control of himself and had gone on a spree of random shooting.
Dowling had, at an earlier court appearance, pleaded guilty to five charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, one charge of possession of an offensive weapon and five charges of criminal damage.
A previous court hearing was told Dowling went on the rampage after consuming cocaine and alcohol on a night out.
He opened fire on houses and took aim at police before he was arrested by armed officers.
Judge Aylmer told Letterkenny Circuit Court on Tuesday that one of the most aggravating factors in the case was Dowling had brought cocaine to Glenties and was in possession of a very high-powered weapon.
The judge described the weapon as extremely dangerous and said Dowling's actions were a gross breach of the trust of the state allowing him to be licensed to carry a weapon.
Speaking after sentencing, Garda Chief Supt Terry McGinn praised the bravery of her officers and said it was incredible no one was seriously injured or killed.