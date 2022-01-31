Covid-19 rules breached by Irish department gathering, report finds
- Published
A 2020 celebration held at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs was in "serious breach" of Covid-19 social distancing rules in force at that time, a report has found.
But, the report added, the event at Dublin's Iveagh House was not planned.
The celebration took place in June 2020 after Ireland won a seat on the UN Security Council.
An image shared on social media showed the department's campaign team gathered for a group photograph.
The 18-page report found a "breach of guidance on social distancing occurred".
But while this was a "serious" breach, the review report added: "In the opinion of the review team, the actions taken were not representative of the dedication and compliance shown by colleagues at the department in response to the pandemic, nor are they a reflection of the overall conduct of the officers concerned during their presence at Iveagh House that day."
'It was a mistake'
The Republic of Ireland was in phase two of its reopening plan in June 2020, and Covid-19 regulations stated that people could only meet up to six others from outside their household in both indoor and outdoor settings.
The investigation was led by the department's current secretary general Joe Hackett
In a statement, he said: "It was a mistake. It should not have happened and, on behalf of the department, I would like to say sorry."
The former secretary general, Niall Burgess, who was responsible for the photograph at Iveagh House, has been asked to donate €2,000 (£1,670) to a Covid-related charity.
Three other senior officials have been asked to give €1,000 (£835) each.